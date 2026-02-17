Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured following Northeast Baltimore crash

WMAR-2 News/Tranise Foster
BALTIMORE — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Baltimore Monday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a crash at Hillen Road and East Northern Parkway.

Officials say when they arrived, they found a car on fire. The fire was quickly put out and one victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

