1.7 million gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Baltimore's Jones Falls

BALTIMORE — An estimated 1.7 million gallons of untreated sewage flowed into Baltimore's Jones Falls, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

MDE received a report Thursday morning of an overflow that began around noon Wednesday.

Officials say the location of the overflow was the 2200 block of Huntington Avenue. When they arrived, the overflow was ongoing.

As a result, the city set up a bypass around the manhole Thursday afternoon to stop the over flow according to Jay Apperson, spokesperson for MDE.

At the time of this writing, the cause remains unknown.

Most of the sewage was getting into a stormdrain that leads into the Jones Falls.

The investigation is ongoing.