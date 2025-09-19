Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
M&T Bank issues fully resolved following service disruption

UPDATE: Officials say Mobile Banking services were restored and the issue has been resolved.

PREVIOUS STORY: M&T Bank is experiencing issues impacting their platforms, the company said in a social media post.

This includes their mobile platform.

Many customers reported not receiving direct deposits in social media posts.

The company said they are working closely with their technology team to resolve this matter.

