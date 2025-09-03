Woman's body found near U.S. 50 in Annapolis; may be linked to Prince George’s missing-person case, per police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The body of a woman was found in Anne Arundel County Sunday just before 5pm.

State Police responded to reports of a disabled vehicle near the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis.

At the scene, officers found a woman lying unresponsive in a grassy area off the highway.

Her identity has not yet been confirmed.

Early investigation indicates the woman may be connected to an ongoing missing persons report in Prince George’s County, per authorities.

The vehicle did not belong to the woman and is not believed to be related to the investigation.

The Maryland State Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department are leading the joint investigation, which remains active. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips also may be submitted online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or via the P3 Tips app. Callers may remain anonymous.

