Woman dies after motorcycle collides with car in Lothian

LOTHIAN, Md. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation in Anne Arundel County.

Officer responded to the intersection of Mount Zion Marlboro Road and Main Street in Lothian for the crash.

Investigators found that while a 2009 Yamaha Star motorcycle was traveling west on Mount Zion Marlboro Road, a 2012 Honda Accord was turning left from Main Street onto Mount Zion Marlboro Road.

The Yamaha then struck the Accord in the driver's side rear quarter panel while the Accord crossed the westbound lane.

Police say the crash caused the driver of the motorcycle, 43-year-old Katrina Prieur, to be ejected and land in the roadway.

She was flown to Shock Trauma, where she later died.

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old man, did not sustain any injuries from the crash.