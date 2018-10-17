Water Taxi service winds down in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - With the days growing shorter and the weather getting colder, another sure sign of fall comes to Anne Arundel County as the Annapolis Water Taxi begins to wind down its service. The nautical transport largely helps connect boat dwellers with other destinations in the city.

Regular service ends Sunday, Oct. 21. The Water Taxi will continue to operate on weekends through the beginning of November, depending on weather.

For the remainder of the week, service will run as follows.

Wednesday, Oct. 17 - 10a .m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18 - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19 - 10 a.m. to midnight

Saturday, Oct. 20 -9:30 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, Oct. 21 - 9:30a .m. to 11 p.m.

For the remainder of October through early November, the Water Taxi will run on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Nov. 3, the service will run from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the Tug of War. The Water Taxi can also be hailed by calling 410-263-0033 or use VHF channel 68, with fares usually running $3-8 per person, depending on the destination, Watermark, the company that runs the Water Taxi, said.

The Water Taxi website has more information on routes, service, schedules and fares.