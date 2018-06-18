Two pets die in Ferndale house fire

FERNDALE, Md. - A dog and cat died in a house fire in Ferndale, Sunday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 800 block of Bentwillow Drive at 1:35 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple calls about a dwelling fire. Callers advised there was someone in the house, but upon inspection firefighters determined the occupant was able to get out.

The fire was controlled in roughly 30 minutes by Anne Arundel County and Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport firefighters.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by electrical systems. No people were hurt. The blaze caused $75,000 worth of damages.

The building did not have working smoke alarms, fire officials said. They recommend that smoke alarms be tested monthly and be placed in every sleeping area of a house, including basements. Smoke alarms older than 10 years old should be replaced.