Two found dead inside of home in Harwood, Anne Arundel County Police say

Anne Arundel County Police
HARWOOD, Md. — Two people were found dead Thursday afternoon in Harwood, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Police initially reported a suspicious death investigation in the 100 block of Harwood Road on social media.

About 45 minutes later, authorities confirmed the victims were found inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said a gun was found at the scene and the incident was isolated to the home's interior.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

