Two brothers from Anne Arundel County sentenced for 'odometer rollback scheme'

BALTIMORE — Two brothers from Anne Arundel County have been sentenced to federal prison for orchestrating what prosecutors call an "odometer rollback scheme."

Kamal Khalid, 44, of Pasadena, and Fnu Shahrukh, 31, of Severna Park were convicted of purchasing high-mileage vehicles from auto auctions, and then altering their odometers to reflect false, lower mileage readings.

A judge gave Khalid three-years behind bars followed by another three-years of supervised release.

Shahrukh was handed down an 18-month sentence.

The brothers were also ordered to pay approximately $1.2 million in restitution to their victims.

"The co-conspirators lowered the average vehicle’s mileage by 124,000, resulting in consumers grossly overpaying for used vehicles near or past their expected lifespans,” said Jonathan Morrison, of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “Buyers were purchasing vehicles without knowing that critical components like brakes, belts, and fluids were long past their service dates."

Anyone with information on potential odometer tampering can call 888-327-4236. More information on odometer fraud can be found here.

