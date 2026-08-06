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Three suspects sought in Severn pizza delivery robbery

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Jeff Hager
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Posted

SEVERN, Md. — An investigation is underway in Severn after a pizza delivery driver was robbed while making a delivery Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to the 1800 block of Robin Court at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported robbery.

The victim told police he was approached by three males who attempted to steal the food and revealed a firearm before fleeing the area.

Police describe the suspects as three Black males wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 410-222-8760.

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