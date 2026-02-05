Three arrested after 'violent incident' in Annapolis that left one person hospitalized

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Three people are in police custody following a violent incident that occurred in Annapolis on Wednesday.

Emerson Manuel Hernandez, 17, Charles Sean Aaron Robinson, 18, and George Garrett III, 55, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Annapolis Police officers responded to the 400 block of Captain Circle at 4:31 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, investigators learned that a dispute occurred in the parking lot between an unidentified victim and two of the suspects. During the altercation, a gun was fired and the victim was stabbed shortly after shots rang out.

Police confirmed to WMAR-2 News that the victim was not struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to a trauma center and is listed in stable condition.

"The combination of helpful information from callers to 9-1-1, our emergency dispatchers relaying important information to officers, and the response of our officers led to the quick apprehension of the two attempted murder suspects," said Acting Police Chief Amy Miguez. "Our detectives continued the investigation immediately, which led to the recovery of the firearm we believe was used in the shooting. Fortunately, no one was struck by gunfire, but the impact on the community can't be overlooked. I'm really proud of the diligent and rapid response of our emergency services teams."

Hernandez and Robinson are both charged with attempted murder and other related charges. Garrett is charged with obstruction/hindering and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police at 410-260-3439.