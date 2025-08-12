Three arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap two people at gunpoint in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Three suspects were arrested Tuesday following an attempted kidnapping in Annapolis.

Annapolis Police officers initially responded to the intersection of Americana Drive and Norman Drive at 12:30 a.m. for reports of a possible shots fired.

After canvassing the area, police found a victim in the 1000 block of Bay Ridge Avenue.

The victim told police that he and another person were approached by three people, who allegedly pointed three firearms at them.

According to police, the suspects then assaulted both victims and forced them into a black sedan.

One of the victims escaped and was able notify police of what had occurred.

Police later located the second victim, the suspect vehicle, and all three suspects allegedly involved.

After arresting the suspects, police found multiple weapons in the vehicles.

Neither of the victims were harmed and did not need medical attention.

The suspects are charged with "multiple criminal violations," per police.