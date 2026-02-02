Temporary ground stop lifted at BWI Airport following pavement repair, officials say

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Both commercial runways at BWI Marshall Airport were closed due to a pavement repair that needed to be completed, a spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

The spokesperson said that the airport's maintenance team would "work quickly in order to make the repair."

While repairs were taking place, a temporary ground stop was put in place by the Federal Aviation Administration.

At 6:12 p.m., an update was released stating that the repair was complete and one of the commercial runways were open.

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of travelers and airline partners during this critical pavement repair," the update statement read.