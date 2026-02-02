Temporary ground stop issued at BWI Airport for pavement repair, officials say

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Both commercial runways at BWI Marshall Airport are currently closed due to a pavement repair that needs to be completed, a spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

The spokesperson said that the airport's maintenance team "will work quickly in order to make the repair."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration's website, the ground stop is in place until 6:45 p.m.

"Safety is our top priority. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the patience of our passengers and airline partners. Our team will work to reopen the runways as quickly as possible.," the spokesperson said.