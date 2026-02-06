Teachers at MacArthur Middle School receive surprise classroom supply donations

FORT MEADE, Md. — Teachers at MacArthur Middle School received a welcome surprise today when they were provided with free classroom supplies through a donation program.

Many educators regularly spend their own money to purchase supplies for their classrooms, creating financial stress for teachers who are already working with limited resources.

Emma Taylor, a teacher at the school, said the donation helps alleviate some of that burden.

"We work really hard here and money doesn't grow on trees and it's really hard to buy some of these supplies, especially since it's so expensive," Taylor said.

"It relieves a lot of tension of how am I going to support my kids, how am I going to be innovative with finding the materials, finding the manipulatives that can really help my students," Taylor said.

Teachers were able to fill carts with highlighters, colored pencils and other classroom necessities during the event.

The donations were part of Western Governor's University's Fund My Classroom initiative, which aims to support educators by providing essential classroom materials.

