Suspect posed as renter before allegedly robbing man with machete, charging docs say

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — We're learning more about the man who allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint and with a machete in Anne Arundel County.

Nelson Martinez, 51, has been charged with first and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and other related charges.

Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a house on Caldwell Road just off Mountain Road in Pasadena for a report of an armed robbery.

Charging documents say the victim was introduced to the suspect by a friend in November 2025. The victim's friend asked if his cousin "Antonio" could rent a bedroom from him, to which the victim agreed.

The victim didn't live in the house "Antonio" rented—his son did.

In 2026, the victim began renovating a home on Caldwell Road, which was owned by the victim's brother. "Antonio" asked if he could rent this property and the two agreed to meet at the address to discuss details.

Charging documents say when the two went inside the house, "Antonio" allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and forced him into the basement. He told the victim he wasn't there to rent—he was looking for cash.

"Antonio" then pulled out a gun in one hand and a machete in the other. When the victim reached for his phone, the suspect struck him with a machete, leaving a large cut on his hand.

The victim was then tied to pole after giving the suspect his bank card, car keys and phone.

"I don't want to kill you yet because I'm gonna need you," the suspect allegedly said.

After the victim escaped to a neighbor to call for help, he discovered his truck had been returned, but his phone, keys and wallet were all missing. A backpack containing $2,500 that the victim says was in the backseat was also gone.

When police located the suspect, he told investigators his name was "Antonio Giron." He admitted to meeting with the victim, but not using a gun, machete or tying the victim up.

After he was taken to be processed, his fingerprints revealed his name is actually Nelson Martinez.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.