Suspect charged after targeted Hanover shooting leaves one person dead

HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Hanover.

Marquis Davis, 29, was apprehended and taken into police custody.

Davis is accused of gunning down 35-year-old Deandre Simms on September 14 in the area of Fredericksburg Road and Taylor's Hill Lane.

Investigators say Simms was getting into his car to leave his house when he was allegedly confronted by the suspect.

The suspect then fired into the car before fleeing the scene.

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted.

Davis is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.