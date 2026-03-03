Step-father shoots step-son accused of assaulting mother in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. — A confrontation between step-father and step-son ends in gunfire.

It all happened around 5am Tuesday on Lisa Avenue in Odenton.

That's where one man allegedly assaulted and injured his own mother after stealing something from her.

The man's step-father later got involved at which time his step-son pulled a knife.

Anne Arundel County Police say the step-father countered with a gun, shooting the step-son.

A warrant has since been issued for the step-son, charging him with felony assault and theft.

The step-son's name was not released, as he remains hospitalized.