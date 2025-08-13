Sheriff: Man featured on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list found in Anne Arundel County

SEVERN, Md. — A fugitive from Texas was found in a home in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies received a tip from community regarding the whereabouts of Brian C. Stevenson.

They found him inside the home in the 1700 block of Independence Court in Severn and he surrendered without incident, per authorities.

Stevenson was wanted out of Anderson County, Texas, for eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and for jumping bail.

Featured on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list in 2022, Stevenson fled Texas after being released on bail while awaiting trial and had been a fugitive for at least a year.

He was taken to the Anne Arundel County Central Booking Facility while he waits to be extradited to Texas.