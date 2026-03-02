Severn baseball trainer charged with sexual solicitation of a minor

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Severn man is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor following an investigation stemming from a tip sent to the Anne Arundel County Police Department from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2025.

The tip alleged that a man had exchanged illicit images with a young girl through inappropriate communication, according to police.

Authorities identified the man as Juan Francisco Palacios-Velazquez, 55, a local baseball trainer who used a training facility in Anne Arundel County.

Police said the facility has been notified that Palacios-Velazquez was under investigation regarding child safety.

Detectives obtained numerous items of evidence while executing a search warrant during their investigation.

Palacios-Velazquez was arrested on Friday, February 27.

He is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, solicitation of child pornography, and child pornography — permitting sex subject. He was held without bond and later released on his own recognizance on Monday.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Anne Arundel County Police tipline at 410-222-4700.