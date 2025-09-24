Schools placed on 'secure mode' after shooting near Tyler Heights Elementary School in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public schools in the Annapolis cluster are in "secure mode" following a shooting in the area of Tyler Heights Elementary School, a spokesperson with the Annapolis Police Department told WMAR.

Annapolis High School is not among those schools that are in secure mode, which is not the same as a lockdown.

Authorities say reports came in for shots fired around 10:58 a.m.

Police confirmed that this was not a school-involved incident and there is not an immediate threat to anyone at the school.

Residents in the Tyler Avenue area can expect an increased police presence and a police helicopter as the investigation continues.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*