Ruth's Chris Steak House relocating to Annapolis Town Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ruth's Chris Steak House in Eastport is relocating to a space at Annapolis Town Center.

Big Steaks Management signed a long-term lease agreement to occupy the more than 10,000 square foot space, according to Ross Commercial Real Estate Services.

“Annapolis Town Center presented the ideal opportunity to open in an easily accessible area where we know our diners are already spending time. We’re looking forward to welcoming new and current guests into our expanded dining and entertaining space,” said Steve de Castro, President of Big Steaks Management.

No losing date has been announced for the Eastport location, but the plan is to open in Annapolis Towson Center by the fall of this year.

Big Steaks Management has 9 Ruth's Chris locations in the Mid-Atlantic, including 4 in Maryland.