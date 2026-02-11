Robber sought armed with machete & handgun

PASADENA, Md. — Home alone inside a house on Caldwell Road just off Mountain Road in Pasadena, a man survived a harrowing encounter before running to a nearby European car repair shop for help.

“The gentleman ran in saying that he was robbed and needed help so I called the police,” said Christine Smith, an employee at the business.

“And he had some evidence of injury?”

“Yes, he did.”

“And what was that?”

“He had some cuts on his hands.”

Cuts on his hands after the criminal had produced a blade big enough to inflict far more damage.

Justin Mulcahy of the Anne Arundel County Police offered up this account of how the 45-year-old victim was targeted.

“He was basically, essentially renovating his home and he was approached by a male suspect was interested in potentially renting out the home. So then the victim took him downstairs to show him the basement area. At that point, that’s when the suspect pulled out a machete and a handgun and that’s when the armed robbery took place,” said Mulcahy, “He assaulted him. He ultimately took the bank card and the phone of the victim and fled the area in a vehicle.”

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male with a large build wearing a green sweatshirt, and while they do not believe the crime was random, the fact he was so heavily armed is not lost upon the victim, nor those who came to his aid in the aftermath of the attack.

“He was distraught. I mean we were all scared,” said Smith, “We locked up the business and tried to keep him as safe as possible.”

If you have any information, which could help detectives with the Eastern District, you’re asked to call 410-222-3502.