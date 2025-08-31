Protesters demand end to deportation flights at BWI Airport

BALTIMORE — Protesters gathered at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport calling for an end to deportation flights tied to a passenger airline.

Organizers with the Baltimore Rapid Response Network say Avelo Airlines is the only U.S. passenger airline with a contract to fly deportation flights for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They're urging Governor Wes Moore to cancel that deal, which they say can be broken at any time with 30 days' notice.

"We feel like putting somebody on an airplane that they can't leave is a form of detention and it's happening at our airport and we want it to stop," said Ryan Harvey with the Baltimore Rapid Response Network.

The demonstration spanned multiple sites at BWI. More than 5,000 people have signed their petition in just two weeks, and organizers expect support to keep growing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."