Police seek suspect who pointed gun at juveniles at Glen Burnie store

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a suspect connected to an assault in Glen Burnie.

The incident occurred at the Soda Pop Shop in the 300 block of Hospital Drive.

According to police, the suspect got into an argument with juveniles inside the store. The situation escalated when the suspect allegedly displayed a handgun, pointed it at the juveniles, and struck one of them with the weapon.

After the assault, the suspect fled on foot and was last seen in the 1800 block of Crain Highway South.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police tipline at 410-222-4700.