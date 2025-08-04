Police seek information after hit-and-run crash leaves dirt bike rider severely injured in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A hit-and-run crash is under investigation in Anne Arundel County.

Authorities say the crash occurred on Crain Highway near Main Avenue in Glen Burnie on Sunday at 7:15 p.m.

According to investigators, a Honda 125R dirt bike was driving southbound on Crain Highway, weaving and disobeying traffic control devices.

After the dirt bike entered a shared turn lane, a gold or brown/tan-colored minivan, who was also driving south, made a U-turn to head north and collided with the dirt bike.

The driver of the minivan fled the scene without stopping or helping the dirt bike driver, who police say was not wearing a helmet or any motorcycle safety gear.

Police added that the driver of the dirt bike, an 18-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash should contact police at 410-222-8610.