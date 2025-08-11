Police investigating attempted robbery at Millersville Wendy's after man was assaulted while eating with wife

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A case of assault and robbery in Millersville Sunday evening.

Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to a Wendy's restaurant in the 8200 block of Veterans Highway for reports of a strong-armed robbery.

Police say a 54-year-old man was enjoying a meal with his wife when three teenage males walked into the restaurant wearing masks.

When the man and his wife tried to leave, one of the suspects allegedly assaulted him, tried to steal his wallet, and then later fled the restaurant with the other suspects.

Officers were not able to find the suspects after conducting a search.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145.

Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.