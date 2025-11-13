Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating assault, robbery at Level Up Games store in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an assault and robbery at a Glen Burnie gaming store.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at Level Up Games, where officers responded around 11 p.m.

Police say an unidentified suspect entered the business and began assaulting an employee. During the assault, the suspect displayed what appeared to be a firearm but was later determined to be an airsoft gun.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, tan boots, a mask and gray gloves.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-222-4731. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 410-222-4700.

