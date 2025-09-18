Police: Dorsch's Auto Parts in Brooklyn Park robbed at gunpoint, no suspect in custody

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after an auto parts store was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Officer responded to Dorsch's Auto Parts in the 4400 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park around 2:35 p.m.

According to police, a man walked into the store, fired a round into the ceiling, and demanded a scooter.

The employees complied with the demands and pushed a scooter outside for the suspect.

Police say the suspect is a Black male in his 30's wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, ripped blue jeans and red and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731. You can also leave a tip at 410-222-4700.