Police arrest man accused of shooting during memorial service in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Glen Burnie home, police announced Tuesday.

Philip Dean Bell, 30, was apprehended by officers after they executed a search warrant and collected evidence believed to be connected to the shooting.

On August 18, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the unit block of Brooks Terrace Road and found an unidentified victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to police, a memorial service was being held for the recently deceased owner of the house. During the service, a physical fight broke out, and Bell allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing on foot.

He is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other related weapons offenses.