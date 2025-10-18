Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person in custody after Annapolis parking garage fire, fire department says

WMAR
Posted
and last updated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A person is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a parking garage Friday morning, the Annapolis Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the garage at 1 Park Place at 10:43 a.m. and found smoke in the building.

Crews discovered that the building's sprinkler system had activated and extinguished a fire involving several boxes stored on a pallet.

Forty firefighters responded before the situation was brought under control.

An investigation determined the fire was intentionally set following an altercation.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

