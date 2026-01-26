Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person hit by snowplow in Anne Arundel County, hospitalized

A snowplow works to clear snow in Ellicott City on Sunday, January 25, 2026, after a massive snowstorm hits Maryland.
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A man has been taken to Shock Trauma after being hit by a snowplow on Monday afternoon.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, first responders were called to the area of Coach Lane and Pebble Drive just before 1 p.m.

Police report that the man was working to clear snow in a parking lot when he was hit by the plow.

The snowplow is privately owned, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The man's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Maryland's Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) will investigate the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

