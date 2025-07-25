Pastor, teacher arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor

GAMBRILLS, Md. — Police on Friday arrested 58-year-old William Jones, a former teacher at Elvaton Christian Academy in Millersville, and a pastor at Jessup Baptist Church.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department was first alerted to the incident on May 1st of this year, when a mother reported that her child had encountered inappropriate sexual behavior by a former teacher.

Jones was employed at the school between 2020 and March 27, 2025, according to court documents, and was known as "Mr. Bill" to staff and students.

He is also affiliated with the organization Mission Fields International.

Since the start of the investigation, police have identified five victims, all students at the school.

Jones is charged with several counts of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, and other sex offenses.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to the school, the church, and Mission Fields International for statements and is awaiting responses.

Police added that if you have any information about this case or the suspect, call the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733.

You can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700.