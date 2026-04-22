Pasadena woman dies after becoming trapped inside burning home

PASADENA, Md. — A 62-year-old Pasadena woman is dead after being trapped inside a burning home.

Anne Arundel County Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Magothy Beach Road around 10:50pm on Tuesday.

Three people escaped, but Cindy Hill did not.

Firefighters later discovered her body inside the home. She just had a birthday on April 17.

It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, however the three people who survived are now displaced.

Neither is related to Hill, according to fire officials.

While the origin and cause remains under investigation, the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.

Smoke detectors were found to be operational.

This incident marks Anne Arundel County's first fire related death of 2026.

