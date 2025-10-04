Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Overnight lane closures on I-97/Beltway as crews improve pavement lines

Anne Arundel County drivers should expect overnight lane closures starting Sunday night along segments of I-97 and the Beltway.

The State Highway Administration says crews are working to improve pavement line striping and enhance lane marking visibility. Drivers can expect overnight lane or ramp closures Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews will install contrast skip and roadway edge markings at multiple locations including northbound and southbound I-97 at five bridge locations over Furnace Road, Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Dorsey Road, Crain Highway and Severn Run.

Work also includes I-97 segments between Exit 16 at Dorsey Road and Exit 12 at Crain Highway, plus westbound I-695 between the Exit 4 spur and the ramp to northbound I-97.

The project is expected to wrap up by late fall, weather permitting.

