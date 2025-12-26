Operations resume at BWI Airport after investigation into unattended bag prompts service suspension

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Operations at BWI Airport have resumed after a police investigation Friday afternoon.

At 3:17 p.m., light rail service was temporarily suspended at the airport due to heavy police activity.

Screening at security checkpoint D/E was also temporarily suspended due to the law enforcement investigation.

A spokesperson with BWI Airport told WMAR-2 News that an unattended bag prompted law enforcement to launch an investigation, leading to the disruption of services.

The spokesperson added that there is no threat and passenger screening at D/E security checkpoint is resuming.

The terminal roadway is reopening, with routine airport operations continuing as planned.