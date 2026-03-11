One firefighter injured battling house fire in Anne Arundel County

SEVERN, Md. — One firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Severn on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 1600 block of Redhaven just before 9 p.m.

Both residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Three of their pets are unaccounted for.

The firefighter was injured after falling through a floor. The Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters, the local union, said that the firefighter has since been released from the hospital.

It took 60 firefighters to get control of the fire, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

"Our firefighters continue to do more with less, while operating 350 firefighters short of the national staffing standards." Casey Cameron, the vice president of the union, said.

Investigators found that improperly discarded smoking materials caused the fire.