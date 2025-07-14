One dead, one injured after two-vehicle crash in Galesville Saturday

GALESVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County on Saturday.

Authorities say the accident occurred on Muddy Creek Road and Old Sudley Road in Galesville around 12:14 p.m.

Investigators found that a Toyota Prius was driving northbound on Muddy Creek while a Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound.

For unknown reasons, the Toyota crossed over the double yellow line and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, 61-year-old Patricia Lynn Warren, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Silverado, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Shock Trauma for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the Crash Reconstruction Team has assumed the investigation.