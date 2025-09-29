Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NSA officer injured after Maryland man drives through checkpoint, rams multiple police vehicles

FORT MEADE, Md. — A Maryland man is facing assault charges following an incident at the National Security Agency campus in Fort Meade.

23-year-old Amir Philip Wilson of Greenbelt, Maryland is accused of assaulting multiple NSA officers.

Authorities say officers at a checkpoint on the NSA campus observed a vehicle that was operated by Wilson.

Officers saw Wilson drive the vehicle through the checkpoint without presenting the appropriate credentials.

Law enforcement tried to stop Wilson, but he would then accelerate to upwards of 40 to 50 miles an hour to try and evade officers.

Wilson struck two NSA police cars that were responding to the scene during the pursuit.

Officials say Wilson struck the second police vehicle, then careened into a concrete retaining wall and came to a stop.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said it's charging Wilson with assaulting Federal law enforcement officers.

He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday, October 1, at 10:00 a.m.

