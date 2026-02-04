Nose gear collapses on FedEx cargo jet parked at BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. — A parked cargo jet experienced an emergency at BWI Airport on Wednesday morning.

The nose gear of a FedEx cargo plane collapsed while reportedly undergoing maintenance.

"We are aware of an incident involving one of our parked aircraft undergoing maintenance in Baltimore," FedEx told WMAR-2 News in a statement. "No one was injured as a result of this incident, and we are thankful for the swift response of our team members and first responders."

For those wondering — the nose gear is a system located underneath the front portion of the plane that helps pilots control the aircraft during taxing, landing, and takeoff.