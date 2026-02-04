Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

Nose gear collapses on FedEx cargo jet parked at BWI Airport

FedEx
Kristi Harper, WMAR-2 News
FedEx
Posted

LINTHICUM, Md. — A parked cargo jet experienced an emergency at BWI Airport on Wednesday morning.

The nose gear of a FedEx cargo plane collapsed while reportedly undergoing maintenance.

"We are aware of an incident involving one of our parked aircraft undergoing maintenance in Baltimore," FedEx told WMAR-2 News in a statement. "No one was injured as a result of this incident, and we are thankful for the swift response of our team members and first responders."

For those wondering — the nose gear is a system located underneath the front portion of the plane that helps pilots control the aircraft during taxing, landing, and takeoff.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR