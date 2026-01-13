New disability support hub opens at Annapolis Mall to help families access resources instantly

A new community hub inside the Annapolis Mall is aiming to make life easier for people with disabilities and their families.

WATCH: Disability support hub opens at Annapolis Mall for families Disability support hub opens at Annapolis Mall for families

The nonprofit Fello launched "Fello at the Mall" today, creating a dedicated space designed to provide immediate support and resources for families navigating disability services.

The facility includes adaptive bathrooms, meeting rooms and on-site staff to help families in real time instead of waiting on calls or appointments.

"Families will be able to walk right in during regular mall hours, even on the weekends, and get information, resources and support right away," a Fello representative said.

The center will also partner with Anne Arundel County Public Schools to host workshops and support groups, expanding educational and community resources for families.

The hub hopes to serve families across Anne Arundel County and be part of a broader push toward accessibility and inclusion throughout Maryland. By locating the center in a high-traffic retail location, Fello aims to make disability resources more accessible and reduce barriers that families often face when seeking support.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.