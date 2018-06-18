New cybersecurity innovation hub opens in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - There is a new space for cyber experts to share information and grow. Booz Allen Hamilton opened a new cybersecurity Innovation Hub (iHub) in Annapolis.

It is a 15,000 square foot facility will provide space for groups like the National Security Agency (NSA), the U.S. Cyber Command, and military cyber operations to research and share ideas.

"We're committed to staying at the forefront of the challenges related to cyber," said Jim Allen, executive vice president at Booz Allen.

Alleny said this is an opportunity for local employment growth as well.

"I don't know how many jobs, it feels almost as if it's infinite" Allen said. "The opportunities that are here are tremendous."

"We are the cyber security capital of the world. We need cyber warriors, the younger generation, the work in this field because we can be as good as anybody in the world today, if we don't innovate we will be behind tomorrow," said Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger.

iHub will also serve as the headquarters for Booz Allen's Dark Labs, an elite group of researchers, reverse engineers and network analyst dedicated to stopping cyber attacks.