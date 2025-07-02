Mother who lost son in boating accident advocates for sober boating ahead of July Fourth

ANNAPOLIS, MD — A Maryland mother who lost her son in a boating accident is urging people to boat sober as the July Fourth holiday approaches.

Marie Barton and her husband, Ed, lost their son Nick in a fatal boating accident three years ago on the West River.

"Our son was killed June first, 2021, out on the West River. The driver of the boat was charged with negligent manslaughter; he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol," Marie Barton said.

Following their son's death, the Bartons advocated for stricter boating safety laws in Maryland. Their efforts led to the passage of Nick's Law, which increased penalties for boating under the influence.

Under the law, which went into effect last July, those caught boating under the influence face up to two years in prison. If there's a fatality involved, the penalty increases to five years.

The legislation also established a database tracking boaters who are prohibited from operating watercraft.

"What prompted us to advocate so hard for boating safety is so no other family has to go through what we've gone through," Barton said.

Maryland reported no boating fatalities during last year's July Fourth holiday after the law went into effect, but Barton continues to emphasize safety as this year's holiday weekend approaches.

"Boat responsible, you are in charge of every soul on that boat. Don't waste your life on a drink and a good time," Barton said.

Barton is now working on new legislation that would require boaters in Maryland to carry insurance. She hopes this will prevent victims and their families from bearing the financial burden when accidents occur.

She plans to introduce the insurance requirement bill in the next legislative session.

