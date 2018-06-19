Memorial garden dedicated to senior dogs

SEVERN, Md (WMAR) - A memorial garden dedicated to our older four legged furry friends.

On June 8, with those who cared for these animals in attendance, the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland planted a flower honoring each of the 53 dogs that passed on since being taken in.

Since opening in January, 2016, the Sanctuary has taken custody of over 400 senior dogs, who likely would've been euthanized. Some have found new forever homes, while others remain in foster care. Then there are those who moved into the afterlife for which the memorial garden is dedicated to.

Officials say many of the deceased dogs were received while on hospice, and were given comfort and love during their last days. Dogs also make their way into the sanctuary in cases of their owners passing away or being admitted into nursing homes, while some were strays and others were merely rescued from natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina.

The Sanctuary is a 501(c)3 non-profit and relies on donations. For more information visit www.seniordogsanctuary.com.