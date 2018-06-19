Memorial garden dedicated to senior dogs

WMAR Staff
8:56 PM, Jun 18, 2018

Flower planted in honor of one of the senior dogs that had passed away, courtesy of Senior Dog Sanctuary. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Heart shaped plantings, Courtesy of Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

People gathered to celebrate the lives of the senior dogs they had cared for, fostered, or adopted-courtesy of Senior Dog Sanctuary. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEVERN, Md (WMAR) - A memorial garden dedicated to our older four legged furry friends.

On June 8, with those who cared for these animals in attendance, the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland planted a flower honoring each of the 53 dogs that passed on since being taken in.

Since opening in January, 2016, the Sanctuary has taken custody of over 400 senior dogs, who likely would've been euthanized. Some have found new forever homes, while others remain in foster care. Then there are those who moved into the afterlife for which the memorial garden is dedicated to.

Officials say many of the deceased dogs were received while on hospice, and were given comfort and love during their last days. Dogs also make their way into the sanctuary in cases of their owners passing away or being admitted into nursing homes, while some were strays and others were merely rescued from natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina.

The Sanctuary is a 501(c)3 non-profit and relies on donations. For more information visit www.seniordogsanctuary.com.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top