Maryland man charged with threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An Edgewater man faces federal charges for allegedly making threatening calls to the Georgia district offices of Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene over the course of more than a year, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

The indictment, filed in the District of Columbia, states that Seth Jason made the calls from October 2021 through January 2023, threatening to assault and murder Rep. Greene and members of her family. Jason is also accused of threatening to harm Greene's staff members and their families.

Jason was arrested early Thursday morning by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The investigation revealed that the phone calls were made from various phone lines connected to the control rooms and studios of the Voice of America headquarters, where Jason had previously worked.

A grand jury has indicted Jason on charges of influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, influencing a federal official by threat, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, and anonymous telecommunications harassment.

Jason has volunteered as a Reserve Officer with the Anne Arundel County Police since 2016. However, the department said he is no longer affiliated with them. Reserve Officers in Anne Arundel County are unarmed and do not have full police authority.