Maryland Corrections officer dies on New Year's Eve, hours after celebrating his retirement

CROFTON, Md. — A Maryland Corrections officer died on New Year's Eve, just hours after celebrating his retirement.

Anne Arundel County Police say John Raymond Nicholson lost control of his Dodge pickup truck before crashing into a pole in the area of Crain and Defense Highways.

Nicholson, 57, lived in Laurel, and was a member of the Prince George's County Department of Corrections (PGC DOC) since June 18, 2001.

According to the department, the tragic incident occurred following his retirement reception.

"Many people don’t get to receive their flowers while they can still smell them," the department wrote on its Facebook page. "Although his passing was hours after his retirement, DOC was able to give 'Big Nic' his well-deserved flowers. Master Corporal Nicholson will be missed, but he will not be forgotten."

Police haven't revealed what caused the crash, although Nicholson's vehicle was the only one involved.