Man wins $1 million after allowing woman to go ahead in Walmart line

SEVERN, Md. — You never know what future fortune a single good deed can lead to.

In one man's case, the reward was worth $1 million bucks.

Ryan's story started with a trip to the Walmart on George Clauss Boulevard in Severn.

At checkout Ryan let a woman go ahead of him in line.

As a special thank you, the woman gifted Ryan a pair of Maryland Lottery scratch-offs.

One of them turned out to be a $50 winner.

So get this, Ryan used that $50 to buy two Crossword tickets.

Lo and behold, he hit the $1 million jackpot.

The win couldn't have come at a better time, as Ryan is planning on getting married in just a few weeks.

"Prior to this, they were stressing about the wedding," Lottery officials recalled Ryan telling them.

A carpet cleaner by trade, Ryan now plans to use the money on a new car for his fiance.

This all sure sounds like a case of good karma!

