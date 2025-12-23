Man sentenced after robbing/attacking taxi driver following dispute over price

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An Annapolis man has been sentenced after the armed robbery of a taxi driver.

Jermaine Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 15 years suspending all but 10 years active incarceration. He was found guilty of armed robbery, robbery, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon: wear and carry with intent to injure.

On May 1, 2025, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department were sent to the area of Ritchie Highway and Earleigh Heights Road in Severna Park for the report of a robbery.

The victim, a taxi driver, said he picked up Mitchell from a hotel in the 100 block of Womack Drive to take him to Marley Station.

Police say Mitchell began arguing about the price of the taxi ride. The driver offered to let Mitchell out at the intersection, but he would still have to pay $40.

Mitchell pulled out a black handgun and struck the driver with it. He then demanded the driver's phone so he couldn't call police.

After Mitchell got out, the driver noticed a Prince George's County Police car at the intersection and reported the robbery.

The police were able to find Mitchell as he walked away on foot.

Using video footage from the area, detectives saw Mitchell place the handgun, which was later determined to be a BB gun labeled "Glock 17."