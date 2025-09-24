Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dead, teen flown to Shock Trauma after motorcycle crash in Lothian

LOTHIAN, Md. — An investigation is underway following a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded to the Route 4 near Route 258 in Lothian for the crash around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say a Yamaha sport bike was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 4 when it struck a Cadillac that was driving south head-on.

The driver of the Yamaha, 39-year-old David Martin Sweet, Jr., died as a result of the crash.

A teen passenger of the Cadillac, a 14-year-old girl, was flown to Shock Trauma for her injuries. Authorities say she is in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 24-year-old man, is stable.

Police say the Crash Reconstruction team will handle the investigation.

