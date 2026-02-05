Man charged after 7-year-old fired gun inside school classroom, will face no jail time

Anne Arundel County Police have charged a man after a 7-year-old child allegedly got a hold of his gun and brought it to school.
On Wednesday morning the second-grader accidentally shot themselves inside a classroom at Freetown Elementary in Glen Burnie.
Other students were in the classroom at the time, but luckily none were hurt.
A teacher was able to safely secure the gun after it discharged.
Investigators now say the gun belonged to 34-year-old Eashan Stefanski, the live-in partner of the child's mother.
Lawfully, police said they can only issue Stefanski a criminal summons for leaving a loaded firearm accessible to a minor.
The charge comes with no jail time, and a maximum fine of $1000.
The wounded 7-year-old student was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.